Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting hitched.



The pop singer and the country star made their engagement Instagram official on Tuesday, with Gwen showing off the ring in a sweet snapshot.



“Yes please!” she simply wrote, alongside a picture of herself planting a smooch on her new fiancé.



Blake also shared his good news with fans, posting the same picture on Twitter. “Hey @gwenstefani, thanks for saving my 2020…And the rest of my life. I love you,” he wrote alongside the image. “I heard a yes!”

Gwen and Blake have been a couple for about five years, after meeting on the set of The Voice, where they’re both coaches. Their relationship began in the wake of Gwen’s split from rocker husband Gavin Rossdale and Blake’s very public divorce from another country superstar, Miranda Lambert.



Since announcing their relationship, Gwen and Blake have released a handful of high-powered duets, including a Christmas song for a holiday album of Gwen’s as well as two hit country singles, “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Their relationship has also sparked plenty of marriage rumors in the past, with Blake telling ET Online last year that he “loves” hearing rumors about wedding bells for the couple. However, they’ve stopped short of confirming any plans to get married — that is, until now.

By Carena Liptak

