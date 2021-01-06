Gwen complains that Blake waited too long to propose: "Why couldn't you have done it before?"

Gwen Stefani’s thrilled that her boyfriend of five years, Blake Shelton, finally proposed to her in October, but last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she admitted that she was wondering if he ever would.

“I wasn’t expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all,” she told Jimmy about the proposal, adding, “I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, ‘What’s happening with us?’ It was kind of in my mind like, ‘We’ve been together a long time now. What’s going on?’ I was in that place in my head.”

Gwen also told Jimmy she was horrified when she found out that Blake had been keeping the engagement ring hidden in the door of his truck, which she said is “disgusting.”

“Things falling out, equipment, total man stuff…there’s a lot of junk in it, and dirt…and you’re driving through trees, and it could just fall out at any point!” Gwen laughed.

And now, because Blake finally decided to put a ring on it in the midst of COVID-19, Gwen complains that they can’t even start preparing for their actual nuptials.

“We have no plans because of the pandemic,” she told Jimmy. “It’s like, ‘Blake, why couldn’t you have done it before!’ Now we can’t have a wedding with the pandemic. It’s like sitting around going, ‘OK, drag it out more!'”

A few weeks ago, Blake told Jimmy that he wants to have his pal Adam Levine‘s band Maroon 5 perform at the wedding, whenever it finally takes place.

(Gwen talks about the proposal at 2:26 into the video.)





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.