Stunt guy? Cool gig. Proposing while engulfed in flames? Hot. Don’t try this at home.

Professional stuntman Ricky Ash proposed to his girlfriend, a COVID-19 nurse, whilst on… well… fire.

They both claim it’s a whirlwind romance. As long as the wind doesn’t whip those flames into more of a frenzy I guess we’ll all be okay.

Huge congrats to the happy couple. If this was the proposal… I can’t imagine what the wedding will be like.

Or the **ahem** honeymoon.