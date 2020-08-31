Guinea Pigs Anyone?

eriklam|BigStock

Fifty-four guinea pigs were rescued from a home in Seabeck.

Now these guinea pigs want to be adopted by a loving family.

They have been sent to shelters throughout Washington state.

Rhonda Manville, spokesperson for the Humane Society, says

“We would call this a hoarding situation that got out of hand

because these animals were kept in poor,

crowded conditions and they reproduce easily,”

Many of the guinea pigs were found with bite marks on their ears.

Of the 54, Manville said at least 12 were pregnant when rescued.

If you are interested in adopting a guinea pig,

you can reach out the Kitsap Humane Society.

Guinea pigs are wonderful pets for elementary-school-age kids and older.

And they live into their teens.

