Guinea Pig Ice Cream? Just NO

October 4, 2019

Anyone who thinks of guinea pigs as pets – cute, squishy, squeaking bundles of fur – might find that idea hard to digest.

But one vendor is taking things to another gastronomic level, serving guinea pigs as a cold dessert.

The stall owner is María del Carmen Pilapaña, whose offbeat offering inspires disbelief and laughter among first-time customers.

Pilapaña’s operation consists of two tables in an open area lined with dentists’ clinics and other businesses.

Even so, demand is growing. Every week, the entrepreneur prepares 150 servings ($1 for a cone) of guinea pig ice cream.

She also makes ice cream flavored with beetles, also traditionally eaten as a salty snack, and  mushroom ice cream.

The rodents are a traditional hot dish in some Latin American countries, people typically cook guinea pigs with salt and serve them

with potatoes and peanut sauce.

“I was suspicious, but it was tasty,” said Marlene Franco, a 78-year-old retiree who tried a scoop.

