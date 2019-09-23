Guest Tom Bettesworth Shares His Story & The Details for Heart Walk 2019 [Podcast]

September 23, 2019

Heart Walk 2019 is happening all around the Sound, and the country. October 5 in Tacoma/Cheney Stadium, and October 12 at Seattle Center/Fisher Plaza. Gathering begins at 7:30, 1K Walk and Run, and 5K Walk begin at 9am. As guest Tom Bettesworth shares, walking is the thing that helped him lose weight and get health after his heart episode 5 years ago. Tom also talks about work/life balance. Amy Bettesworth, Tom's wife, works for the American Heart Association and is Director of the Walks. Together they are committed to good heart health, and this becomes overall great health. Create a team, walk on your own, walk virtually, support the Bettesworth Team. 1 in 3 of us is affected by this disease. We need to do all we can for our own good health, and to continue doing research for the ways to deal with some of the issues.

www.heart.org/pugetsound

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

