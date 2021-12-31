Guess Who is Turning 100?

kathclick|BigStock

“Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will be shown in 900 cinemas nationwide.

Betty White is about to hit a very big milestone come Jan. 17. The iconic star of both the big and the small screens will hit triple digits, turning the big 1-0-0, next year. Fans will able to celebrate the joyous occasion with her in a special one-night-only theatrical event.

The show will take a gander at the much-loved actress’ life behind the scenes, as well as her relationships with her friends and staff and her efforts as an animal advocate.

The “Golden Girls” star’s 100th birthday bash will also be in the show, with a guest list that includes the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Highlight reels from her illustrious career will be featured in the show, along with footage from her appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? Betty says this one is gonna be great,”

