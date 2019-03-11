Guess What City Is The Distracted Capital Of Our State

Any Guesses? Survey says Edmonds. And next on the list?

Lynnwood, is second on the list.

The city of Edmonds has earned a distinction it may not want – the highest rate of distracted driving crashes in Washington state,

says a new study released Monday.

The study, by and based on figures from the state Department of Transportation,

found that drivers in Edmonds are in a class by themselves when it comes to driving while distracted by their phone, food,

music or some other factor that takes their attention away from the road.

“The frequency of distracted driving accidents (in Edmonds) is nearly double that of SeaTac,

the next city on the list, and almost triple that of neighboring Lynnwood,” says the report.

