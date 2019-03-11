Two police vehicles stop a sedan on a routine traffic stop

Guess What City Is The Distracted Capital Of Our State

Any Guesses?  Survey says Edmonds. And next on the list?

Lynnwood, is second on the list.

The city of Edmonds has earned a distinction it may not want – the highest rate of distracted driving crashes in Washington state,

says a new study released Monday.

The study, by insurance comparison website QuoteWizard and based on figures from the state Department of Transportation,

found that drivers in Edmonds are in a class by themselves when it comes to driving while distracted by their phone, food,

music or some other factor that takes their attention away from the road.

“The frequency of distracted driving accidents (in Edmonds) is nearly double that of SeaTac,

the next city on the list, and almost triple that of neighboring Lynnwood,” says the report.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
