GROVER CURSING? Get Ready for another YANNI vs LAUREL Style AUDIO DEBATE [Sesame Street]

Remember the Yanni/Laurel debate? I heard Laurel…Apparently, it’s because I’m OLD.

Seriously, THE EXPLAINATION has to do with the ability to hear various frequencies. 

NOW, we’ve got a new dilemma. IS GROVER USING A CURSE WORD? The one your spell check makes “Duck.” 

He’s not. Obviously. But many of us are HEARING it. I didn’t hear it the first 3 times…and then it was CLEAR AS DAY.

Throw on some headphones and see how YOUR ears react. It’s trippy. Especially, KNOWING that he doesn’t ACTUALLY say it.

JUST IN CASE, DON’T WATCH IN THE PRESENCE  OF SENSITIVE EARS. 

So…?

Crazy right?!

Thanks Jimmy Kimmel.

OH…and here’s the old BLUE/BLACK vs WHITE/GOLD dress debate, in case you’re craving a #throwback.

XOXO,

Heather 

