Grounds & Hounds Coffee HELPS Shelter Pets [Peppermint Mocha Recipe!]

I’m a simple girl. I love music/radio, animals & coffee. If I have any one of those things, I’m happy.

Imagine how much joy I’ve been experiencing sipping my Grounds & Hounds coffee in the studio knowing 20% of my purchase went to rescue!

I’ve been enjoying the Rescue Roast which is a (medium) & Snow Day Winter Roast (dark). LOVE both. I’m excited to try them all. I’ll be working my way through the Medium & Darks first. My next order includes Alpha Blend, which is an ingredient in this Peppermint Mocha Recipe:

Listen, I KNOW I’m not unique. We PNW-er’s LOVE our coffee, our pets and lending a paw through rescue. If you love coffee & dogs and haven’t heard about Grounds & Hounds, give them a shot. It’s also the PERFECT gift for a loved one! Plus, right now, you’ll get 15% off your first order! Follow them on FB to keep up with new flavors, specials and products!

XOXO,

Heather

AND…Cat people…Don’t think I’m not also with YOU:

If you want to go OUT for coffee with rescue CATS. Don’t forget about Seattle Meowtropolitan, featuring adoptable rescue cats from Regional Animal Services of King County!