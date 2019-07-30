Groundbreaking New Documentary~Lynch: A History

New documentary LYNCH: A HISTORY celebrates the iconoclastic NFL star Marshawn Lynch’s use of silence as a form of protest!



A new documentary explores the silence of “Beastmode,” legendary Seahawk, Marshawn Lynch. It premiered at the

Seattle International Film Festival.

Danny Glover, who executive produced, says, “This is a movie that gets Marshawn Lynch’s greatness. I’m in.”

LYNCH: A HISTORY documents and celebrates what Shields calls “Lynch’s attempt to be true to himself in a capitalist,

racist society which wants to exploit him and which he wants to both exploit and oppose.

Lynch is leaving a legacy of the eloquence of silence, echo, and mimicry as key tools of resistance.”

Of course we all remember him not only for football but before Bobby Wagner it was all Lynch: “Stop Freakin’ call Beaon.”

The 84-minute film LYNCH: A HISTORY will be available on iTunes on July 21 and on Vimeo and Amazon on July 28.

It was written, produced, and directed by DavidShields.

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069