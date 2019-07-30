Credit: YouTube

Groundbreaking New Documentary~Lynch: A History

July 30, 2019

New documentary LYNCH: A  HISTORY celebrates the iconoclastic NFL star Marshawn Lynch’s use of silence as a form of protest!

A new documentary explores the silence of “Beastmode,” legendary Seahawk, Marshawn Lynch. It premiered at the

Seattle International Film Festival.

Danny Glover, who executive produced, says, “This is a movie that gets Marshawn Lynch’s greatness. I’m in.”

LYNCH: A HISTORY documents and celebrates what Shields calls “Lynch’s attempt to be true to himself in a capitalist,

racist society which wants to exploit him and which he wants to both exploit and oppose.

Lynch is leaving a legacy of the eloquence of silence, echo, and mimicry as key tools of resistance.”

Of course we all remember him not only for football but before Bobby Wagner it was all Lynch: “Stop Freakin’ call Beaon.”

The 84-minute film LYNCH: A HISTORY will be available on iTunes on July 21 and on Vimeo and Amazon on July 28.

It was written, produced, and directed by DavidShields.

 

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.