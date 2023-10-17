Grimes says Taylor Swift is the only person who could unite the country as president

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

If you’ve ever thought that Taylor Swift is so popular that she could run for president, you’re not alone.

Grimes, the Canadian musician who’s probably best known as Elon Musk‘s on/off partner and mother of three of his children, wrote on social media Tuesday, “In many ways Taylor Swift is the only presidential candidate who can unite the country. Trump v Swift is totally occurring in a parallel universe rn.”

She was responding to a tweet from @GrimesAI, which had written, “It’s not just the fact that Taylor Swift as president would course correct society and fix carbon emissions in 10 years. it’s that I care about her mental health and she cares about mine (she doesn’t know me but she’d care).“

When someone responded to Grimes’ tweet, “Perhaps she should run as the Republican candidate,” Grimes responded, “She’d be preferable as a Republican I think – actually unbeatable at that point.”

Another person responded to Grimes’ original post, “Actually not a bad idea, Don’t know how good it would be for her mental health though.” Grimes responded, “It’s probably exceptionally unadvisable. It just probably would work.“

All this speculation is ultimately moot, though: You have to be 35 to run for president, and Taylor’s only 33 right now. Besides, would you give up a jet-setting, glamorous life of making music for millions of adoring fans and dating hunky football players to deal with the chaos in Washington?

