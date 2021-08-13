Grilled Sunflower Heads ~ It’s a Thing

TikTok foodies have found a renewed obsession with a vegan dish that has some bewildered.

The trend has recently reemerged on TikTok , as farmers and chefs attempt their own take on the recipe.

and many people were divided over the unusual dish.

Grilled sunflower heads emerged on the video app last summer,

Brian Brigantti, who runs Redleaf Ranch in Tennessee,

recently demonstrated how he prepares the delicacy.

He says “for a grilled sunflower head, you want to use a head that isn’t fully developed,”

“So, the seeds are still going to be on the lighter side and much softer”.

After removing all the petals, Brigantti gives the sunflower head a good wash, before rubbing it with oils and spices (salt, pepper, paprika, thyme, and onion powder). He then places the head face-down on the grill, letting it cook for about five minutes with the lid on the grill.

“Oh yeah, I see why it’s a thing,” Brigantti raves after trying his take on the food trend.

“So good! Go try yourself some grilled sunflower.”

