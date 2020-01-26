Gretchen Steidle is Working with Women Creating Social Conscious Change

January 26, 2020

Gretchen Steidle is the Founder and President of Global Grassroots, a nonprofit organization that works with women and girls to be leaders of conscious social change in their communities. Gretchen gives lectures and workshops worldwide. We can experience our own little workshop by reading her new book: Leading from Within: Conscious Social Change and Mindfulness for Social Innovation. It’s filled with stories of Gretchen’s personal experiences, her work in the world, particularly in Africa.

www.globalgrassroots.org 

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
