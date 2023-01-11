The Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies teaser makes it abundantly clear that Jane (Marisa Davila), Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) will make waves in the mid-50s Rydell High School.

There are some stories that simply feel right. Ever since Paramount+ announced that they’d revisit the Grease universe with the prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, it felt like this cinema classic was worth revisiting through modern-world lenses. At Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation today, however, a first-look teaser for the original series was revealed and there’s no other way to put it: We got chills. They’re multiplyin’.

The series takes place four years before the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John hit musical and tells the story of outcasts who decide to have the time of their lives in their own way.

The show has the potential to feature incredibly urgent themes, as it centers around a group of young women who refused to behave like they were supposed to at a time when diversity and feminism were hardly discussed in mainstream media.

Trailer: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069