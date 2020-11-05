Alena Siamionava|BigStock

16 ways gratitude reprogram your negative thoughts. (unless you want to keep them)

Being consistently negative can have a (surprise…) negative effect on your health,

sociability, problem solving capability, career, and relationships.

Let’s start carving a new path of positivity each time it rains.

Enter gratitude.

1. Gratitude makes you happier.

Keeping a gratitude journal boosted reported long-term well-being by 10%,

which was the same increase as doubling your income!

2. Gratitude makes people like us, and us like people.

3. Gratitude makes us healthier.

4. Gratitude boosts our career.

5. Gratitude strengthens our emotions.

6. Gratitude makes us more optimistic.

7. Gratitude reduces materialism.

8. Gratitude keeps you away from the doctor.

9. Gratitude increase your energy levels.

10. Gratitude helps us bounce back.

11. Gratitude makes us feel good.

12. Gratitude makes our memories happier.

13. Gratitude makes you friendlier.

14. Gratitude helps your marriage.

15. Gratitude makes you a more effective manager.

16. Gratitude increases your goal achievement.

It’s not like we’re talking about some sort of breaking news here,

like if we learned eating pizza caused weight loss.

Man, wouldn’t that be great. Anyway, find time each and every day to be grateful.

When you find yourself reacting negatively,

consciously cut off that thought pattern and instill gratitude instead.

