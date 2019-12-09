Grappling with Social Anxiety & Coming up With a Win! [Podcast]

December 9, 2019

Chuck Potrykus joins us once again, talking about mental health-- help and awareness. Chuck is a licensed mental health counselor with Pac Med in Canyon Park. The holidays, though fun for many of us, can be a big stressor in the lives of others of us. Social anxiety is very real, and Chuck provides good insights into compassion and self-care. Don't look for a quick fix, but find support, find a good counselor/therapist, and be hopeful. Chuck shares good stories/examples, and tells how the team approach at Pac Med provides the well-rounded health support that people need. There are 11 locations around the Puget Sound area.

www.pacmed.org

