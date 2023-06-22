Granny’s Gratitude Talk Goes Viral

andron19821982|BigStock

An almost centenarian who lives alone, still drives, pays her bills online, texts loved ones on her iPhone and never misses happy hour, is doling out advice for living a long and active life in a series of positive yet feisty videos on TikTok and Instagram.

“You’ve got to enjoy life,” Mildred Kirschenbaum, 99, of Boca Raton, Florida, has gone viral on Tik Tok!

“You’re only walking through it once,” she added. “If you’re up there in years, do yourself — not your children, not your friends, not your world — yourself, a favor: Enjoy everything. Don’t sit home and moan and groan and say, ‘all I do is walk to the refrigerator.’ Do something.”

She’s almost 100 talks about attitude.

Tik Tok Grannie

