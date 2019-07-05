Credit: BigStockPhoto

Grandparents 60th Wedding Anniversary~Gone Viral

July 5, 2019

Gorgeous photos of a Spartanburg, S.C. couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary have gone viral.

George Brown, 82, and his wife, Ginger, 78, traveled to New Jersey last month to visit family

and mark the milestone achievement. What they didn’t know is their granddaughter,

who is a photographer, was planning a special event to showcase their love.

“I was just blown away that she wanted to go to all of that trouble for us.

But you know, you can’t say no to your granddaughter,” Brown said. “I said, for you, Abby, I’ll do anything.”

Abigail Lydick got several vendors to pitch in and provide the essentials for her grandparents’

photoshoot including formal wear, flowers, jewelry, hair styling, and makeup.

Once the shoot was over, and the pictures were shared on Lydick’s Facebook page,

the images spread quickly all over the internet.

The couple shared these three tips for a long-lasting marriage:

  • Don’t go to bed angry
  • Be willing to forgive
  • Maintain a sense of humor

