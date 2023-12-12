‘Grandpacore’ Is Predicted to be the Fashion Trend of 2024

Remember the “coastal grandmother” trend? Well, in 2024, “grandpa core” is expected to take over.

It’s inspired by the cute and sensible fashion of our grandfathers.

Yes, your grandfather is the fashion icon you didn’t know you needed.

Think retro streetwear, chic cardigans, sweater vests, vintage loafers, slouchy sweaters, tweed blazers, chunky sneakers, denim and customized clothing.

Basically, if you can picture a grandpa wearing an item, it’s a perfect addition to your grandpa-style wardrobe.

Pinterest named the “eclectic grandpa” style as one of their trend predictions for 2024, noting that trending search terms on the platform related to the latest trend include: customized denim jacket (+355%), eclectic clothing style (+130%), grandpa core (+65%), grandad style (+60%) and retro streetwear (+55%).

And you don’t have to be a grandson to take over the wardrobe. “Grandpa core” is fairly gender neutral, so anyone and everyone can embrace their inner grandfather in the new year.

“2024 style inspo? Your grandad!” Pinterest exclaimed.

The elderly trend has made its way to TikTok, too, with the hashtag #grandpacore having 16.5 million views and #grandpastyle reaching 4.2 million views as of Friday afternoon.

Many of the videos with these hashtags on TikTok see younger people showing off their stylized grandpa aesthetic.

One clip posted by @brockalishus showed his version of “that grandpa core,” and people revealed their reactions, including, “If I don’t look like a grandpa, I don’t want it” and “I’m starting to realize old people just have better style.”

