Vet Gets a New Scooter

79 year old Navy Veteran becomes a Tik Tok star.

His scooter broke down and granddaughter went to Tik Tok and people were so generous.

As of Sunday, donors had contributed more than $110,000 to the GoFundMe account “Patriotic Kenny Needs a Ride” – far surpassing the original goal of $5,000.

The flood of donations prompted Kenny Jary and Kline to use the extra funds to give 10 free scooters to other veterans in need.

Amanda Kline, a neighbor and friend of the veteran went to Tik Tok.

When she told him about the generosity of Tik Tokers, he couldn’t believe it. “That is so wonderful,” he said. “I’m sorry for being emotional, but I can’t help it. That is the nicest gift I’ve had all my life, and then some.” The father of three then quickly added: “Outside of having my kids, you know.

The videos have garnered the channel — @PatrioticKenny — more than a million followers and tens of millions of views.

