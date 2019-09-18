Credit: BigStockPhoto

Grandma Slows Down The Led Foot Drivers

September 18, 2019

A grandmother in Montana is now an honorary state trooper after taking matters into her own hands to keep her grandkids safe.

If you can’t beat them, scare them.

“I thought it was hilarious. I think that we have a speed issue in Montana, and I thought it was a great creative idea

for the public to try and combat that a little bit without making people too upset,

According to KPAX, Patti Baumgartner says she can’t tell if her white hair dryer really slowed cars down,

but she plans to use it again to bring awareness to speeding cars in the neighborhood.

Full Story and Picture: HERE

