Grammys: Nominee Dua Lipa's ready for the "scariest," "most exciting" awards show of them all

Dua Lipa is going into Sunday night’s Grammy Awards with six nominations, including Record, Song and Album of the Year, the latter for her hit release, Future Nostalgia. In an interview released by CBS, Dua says she’s been overwhelmed by how well her disco-tinged party album was received during a year when nobody could have parties or go to clubs.

“I’m so, so grateful for the response for this album and for the music,” she says. “I’m really, really proud of this record and I just feel so proud and so grateful. It’s just been so surreal.”

Dua, already a double Grammy winner, is the British-born daughter of immigrants from Kosovo, so for her the worldwide cachet of the Grammys makes it special.

“It’s the award show that for musicians that comes with the highest regard, y’know, being up there alongside your peers,” the “Don’t Start Now” singer explains.

“It’s definitely the scariest one,” she laughs. “But it’s the most exciting! I guess it’s just…no matter where you are in the world, everybody knows about the Grammys.”

Sunday night’s show, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded performances. It’s also reportedly cost organizers $2 million to establish strict COVID protocols.

“It’s one of the most fun nights in music…there are so many incredible moments and so much fun,” gushes Dua. “And especially during this time, to be able to put…on these performances and still keep it really safe and make it fun for everyone at home…that’s all we can hope for.”

As for her own performance, Dua teases, “We’re giving you a bit of drama. We’re giving you a bit of dancing. We’re having fun with it…we just hope you love it!”

