GRAMMY’S: Nominations & Fun-Facts

Music’s biggest night is SUNDAY!!!!  Yup, it’s the GRAMMY’S.  And we’re extremely excited this year as FINALLY the world will be fully introduced to a longtime NW favorite (and local) Brandi Carlile (who’s up for 6 awards).

Full list of nominees (HERE).

  • LeAnn Rimes holds the record for being the youngest artist to ever receive a Grammy Award (2 in 1997 she was 14)
  •  Michael Jackson in 1980 boycotted the Grammy’s after his OFF THE WALL album did not receive a nomination despite it’s success:  Rock With You, Workin’ Day & Night, Don’t Stop
  •  Michael Jackson (and Santana) hold the record for the most Grammy’s won in one night (8)
  • Adele holds in for female with 6
  •  GRAMMY’s are the second most watched show after the Oscars
  •  Brian McKnight & Snoop Dogg are tied for being the most nominated artists to never win a Grammy (both have been nominated 16 times)
  •  Stevie Wonder has won 28 Grammy’s along with a Lifetime Achievement Award
  •  Grammy’s Red Carpet is 500 feet long

More GRAMMY Fun-Facts (HERE)

