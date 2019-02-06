GRAMMY’S: Nominations & Fun-Facts

Music’s biggest night is SUNDAY!!!! Yup, it’s the GRAMMY’S. And we’re extremely excited this year as FINALLY the world will be fully introduced to a longtime NW favorite (and local) Brandi Carlile (who’s up for 6 awards).
- LeAnn Rimes holds the record for being the youngest artist to ever receive a Grammy Award (2 in 1997 she was 14)
- Michael Jackson in 1980 boycotted the Grammy’s after his OFF THE WALL album did not receive a nomination despite it’s success: Rock With You, Workin’ Day & Night, Don’t Stop
- Michael Jackson (and Santana) hold the record for the most Grammy’s won in one night (8)
- Adele holds in for female with 6
- GRAMMY’s are the second most watched show after the Oscars
- Brian McKnight & Snoop Dogg are tied for being the most nominated artists to never win a Grammy (both have been nominated 16 times)
- Stevie Wonder has won 28 Grammy’s along with a Lifetime Achievement Award
- Grammy’s Red Carpet is 500 feet long
61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® TO AIR SUNDAY, FEB. 10, 2019, LIVE ON CBS FROM STAPLES CENTER with host Alicia Keys