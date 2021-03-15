Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift transports us into a fantasy world to perform "cardigan," "august" and "willow"

Screen Grab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Taylor Swift walked into the 63rd Grammy Awards as the second-most nominated artist of the night with six nods and, while the jury is still out over how many she will go home with, she made sure to leave a lasting impression.

The 10-time Grammy winner took over the award show’s stage to perform her dreamy folklore hit “cardigan”

while laying back on a bed of moss.

True to Taylor’s creative nature, though, the cameras panned back to show the bed of moss was actually the roof to a long-forgotten cottage lost deep in the woods.

Inside the cottage turned out to be her two musical collaborators who were featured on the folklore album, Aaron Dessner of the alt-rock band The National, and longtime producer Jack Antonoff.

Taylor joined them inside, illuminated by warm light, as the two performed “august,” which blended into her newest hit “willow,” the lead single off Swift’s most recent album evermore.

The 31-year-old also delighted in showing off her perfectly swishy gown as she spun in circles.

“Cardigan” is up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance while folklore is nominated for Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album.

She was also up for two other awards, Pop Duo/Group Performance for “exile,” her collab with Bon Iver — of which she lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga‘s “Rain on Me” — and Song Written for Visual Media for “Beautiful Ghosts,” the song she wrote for Cats.

“Beautiful Ghosts” lost to Billie Eilish‘s “No Time to Die” from the upcoming James Bond flick.

Swift has been nominated a whopping 41 times since her first appearance at the Grammy Awards, of which she was up for Best New Artist in 2008 — she lost to Amy Winehouse.

