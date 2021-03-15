Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift makes history with third Album of the Year win

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Adding to the historical night that was the 2021 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift won Album of the Year, making her the first woman to win the accolade three years in a row.

Taylor beat out the competition with her quarantine album folklore. She previously won for her albums Fearless and 1989.

While accepting the award, she thanked her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, before thanking her pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their kids, as well as her fans.

“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she said. “I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write but mostly, we just want to thank the fans.”

She continued, “You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this.”

The achievement puts the 31-year-old songstress in great company. Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon have also each won the award three times.

To achieve the record, the pop star beat out Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Post Malone‘s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Jhené Aiko‘s Chilombo, Black Pumas’ Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Coldplay‘s Everyday Life, Jacob Collier‘s Djesse Vol. 3, and HAIM‘s Women In Music Pt. III.

