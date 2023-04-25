Grammy-winning songwriter Desmond Child releasing memoir in September

Radius Book Group

Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Desmond Child is ready to tell his story. Child, who has written hits for artists like Bon Jovi, KISS, Aerosmith, Katy Perry and Ricky Martin, is set to release his memoir, Livin’ On A Prayer: Big Songs Big Life, on September 19, featuring a forward by KISS’ Paul Stanley.

“The process of writing the book has been more than cathartic. It has been revelatory,” Child shares. “Not until I went through the deep and sometimes painful experience of writing this book did I realize the great adventure I’d been living … an adventure I’m thrilled to share with the world.”

Child, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, has been responsible for more than 80 Billboard Top 40 singles, with his hits having sold more than 500 million records worldwide. Some of the hits he’s had a hand in include Bon Jovi classics “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name,” KISS’ “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” Joan Jett and the Blackhearts‘ “I Hate Myself For Lovin’ You” and Perry’s “Wakin’ Up In Vegas.”

