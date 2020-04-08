‘Grace & Frankie’ goes live for COVID-19 relief

April 8, 2020

Melissa Moseley/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The Netflix series Grace & Frankie, whose production has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return on Thursday with a special live event, according to Deadline

The comedy series starring, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will host an online table read benefiting the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 relief program.  The presentation, an episode from the yet-unaired seventh season titled “The Fallout,” will be followed by a live Q&A, moderated by co-showrunner Marta Kauffman. 

Co-stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry will also take part in the reading of the episode. The event can be seen live and direct on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube page

