Got Your Costume?

JuliaDorian|BigStock

We can hardly believe that Halloween is almost here, and we’ve found out the five most-searched for Halloween costumes so far on Google.

Google Trends revealed the biggest searches so far in the past few days and four of the five costumes are pop-culture related.

5. Venom

Venom is apparently a popular costume this year! If you don’t know, Venom surged into relevancy with the release of Tom Hardy‘s Sony films, where he plays the titular character in the Spider-Man universe.

4. Carnage

Carnage is the main villain from 2021′s Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Woody Harrelson played the villain Carnage in the film, who went up against Tom Hardy‘s Venom.

3. Britney Spears

It looks like many are planning to dress as Britney Spears for Halloween this year! Britney is, of course, a popular choice every year.

Halloween 2022 will be the first Halloween after Britney‘s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

2. Gorilla

The Gorilla costume is the only non-pop culture related costume on this list.

1. Squid Game

The final, and most popular trending costume on this list is simply “Squid Game.” There are numerous characters one can choose to dress as from the smash-hit Netflix show, including Young-hee, the gigantic doll from season one, or one of the main fan fave characters.

