Got tickets for Adele’s postponed Las Vegas residency? See the next best thing for free

The postponement of Adele‘s Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele has really shaken up the entertainment landscape of Sin City, but at least one show is using it as a marketing opportunity.

Legends In Concert, a show at the Tropicana, offers anyone who bought tickets to see Adele’s show a free ticket through September 5. All you need to do is show proof of purchase to take advantage of the offer.

Why bother? Because the show’s current production, Legendary Divas, features a spot-on portrayal of Adele by an entertainer named Janae Longo. Not only does she sound like Adele, but as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, she also uses a British accent and replicates Adele’s mannerisms.

“I’ve always loved her music, and loved her as an artist,” Longo told the paper. “My voice is similar to hers with its warm tones. I’ve always sung her music, but not like this. So far, so good. I’m just very excited.”

But that’s not all: If you bought tickets to Celine Dion‘s postponed residency at Resorts World, you can also score a free Legendary Divas ticket, because the show also has an impressive Celine soundalike, Elisa Furr, embodying the Canadian diva onstage.

“I’m just really doing what I’ve always done, which is try to represent her in the best way possible,” Furr told the paper. “I’m encapsulating all of her characteristics, including how serious she can be, and also just how silly and how much fun she can be onstage, and…making her proud.”

The Legendary Divas show also includes singers portraying Cher and Lady Gaga, and the plan is to keep up the female theme throughout the year, with performers playing Tina Turner, Katy Perry, Dolly Parton and more.

