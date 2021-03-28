Got Studded Tires?

bigtunaonline|BigStock

With spring almost here drivers have just a few more weeks to remove studded tires from their vehicles.



The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers

that state law requires all studded tires to be removed by

the end of the day Wednesday, March 31.

Starting at midnight on Thursday, April 1,

drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.

Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly

after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways.

Tire removal services can get crowded near the removal deadline,

so please plan accordingly.

WSDOT is not extending the studded tire deadline this year,

but crews continue to monitor roads, passes,

and forecasts and will work to quickly clear any late season snow or ice.

