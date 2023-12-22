Got Poinsettias?

dndavis|BigStock

The Common Mistake That Will Kill Your Poinsettias This Christmas Season.

Poinsettias are lovely plants that traditionally adorn people’s homes at Christmas – but an expert has shared there’s a place you should never keep the glorious red plant, otherwise, it could kill it over the festive season.

It’s the time of the year when the bright red leaves of the poinsettia join the rest of your houseplants as they have come to represent goodwill and community spirit throughout the month of December. In religious communities, the shape of the poinsettia flower is also thought to symbolise the Star of Bethlehem, and the red leaves even symbolise the blood of Christ.

But an expert has shared that there’s one place you certainly shouldn’t put the plant, as it won’t live long past Christmas.

The expert told the Daily Star that you need to be mindful of the condition of the plant when you buy it, as if the leaves are already wilting, it may be best to leave it on the shelf, as it’s a sign the plant has been too cold.

You should also avoid buying poinsettias that have been displayed near a door or even on a petrol station forecourt as they aren’t likely to last very long.

When taking the plant home, you should also try to expose it to as little cold as possible, as the leaves are delicate.

You could ask the shop assistant for a bag to place it in, and it’s also best not to leave your poinsettia in the car for longer than is necessary, as the mercury can drop rapidly, and your poinsettia will suffer.

