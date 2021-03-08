Goodies from Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes up for grabs at Grammy charity auction

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Items from Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, The Jonas Brothers and more are among the goodies up for grabs at this year’s Grammy online charity auction.



Taylor has donated an autographed special-edition folklore guitar, while Shawn has autographed a copy of his new album, Wonder, on vinyl and CD.

Bruno Mars is selling an autographed Gibson guitar and case, while Ed will hand-write and personalize the lyrics to one of his songs just for you: You submit three song titles, and he’ll choose one.



All three Jonas Brothers have autographed an Epiphone guitar and case for the auction, and Lady Gaga has kicked in two tickets to her Las Vegas residency show, plus a backstage tour.

Grammy-winning legends James Taylor and Paul Simon have also donated items. James is selling an autographed guitar, while Paul is offering a limited-edition autographed poster advertising his Grammy-winning album Graceland.

The auction will raise funds for the Grammy Museum and its music education initiatives. It kicks off today, March 8 and runs through March 23 via CharityBuzz.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

