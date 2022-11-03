Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Hello Metaverse: Elton John announces Roblox collaboration

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Elton John‘s husband and manger, David Furnish, told MusicWeek about the possibility of bringing the Rocket Man into the metaverse. Now, that virtual dream has become a virtual reality.

Elton has announced a collaboration with the popular online game platform Roblox. Titled Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, the virtual experience will, as a press release puts it, “let fans follow the yellow brick road through an interactive world inspired by Elton’s life and legacy.”

Users will be able to collect digital items inspired by John’s famed stage outfits, including the sequined Los Angeles Dodgers uniform he wore during his 1975 Dodger Stadium concerts.

In a statement, Elton shares that he’s “absolutely thrilled” about the project.

“I’ve always been myself and used my image, eyewear, and music to express myself, and Roblox really encourages that self-expression,” Elton says. “Now my fans can do the same, and that’s really exciting.”

“At every step of my career, I’ve always wanted to push forward and look to the future, and ‘Beyond the Yellow Brick Road’ is the next step on that journey as I prepare to step away from live touring after 50 years on the road,” he continues. “It’s genuinely thrilling, and I can’t wait to see the response from my fans and the Roblox community.”

Elton is set to play his final U.S. concert, taking place in Dodger Stadium, on November 20. The show will stream live on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.