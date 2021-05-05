Good Samaritan 2 Point O

A baby was ejected from car into the bay, a good Samaritan jumped in for the rescue.

A heart warming story about a Good Samaritan wants to remain anonymous after his daring deed.

After a 5 car collision, a Good Samaritan immediately jumped over

the guardrail into the bay and rescued the infant.

The video is of a family in their boat nearby.

They thought something was goin on and came to the rescue

of the baby and the Good Samaritan, they rushed them to

the shore where medics were standing by.

