Good 4 them: Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, BTS and more lead 2021 Spotify “Wrapped” year-end charts

With one month left before we ring in the new year, it’s time to look at who ruled the music streaming charts in 2021. Spotify is out with its annual year-end “Wrapped” lists and says its users couldn’t get enough of Taylor Swift, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo.

When it came to the most popular songs in the U.S., Olivia claims first and second place with her respective hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u.” Doja Cat‘s “Kiss Me More” collab with SZA is the third most-popular song of 2021, while Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” and Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating,” with DaBaby, round out the top five.

Spotify crowned Olivia’s “drivers license” the most-streamed song in the world, with more than 1.1 billion global streams. Parking right behind her on the global streams chart is Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” while The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “STAY” takes third. Olivia also snags the fourth most-streamed song of 2021 with “good 4 u,” while Dua’s “Levitating” ranks fifth.

Olivia also claims a first-place finish on another Spotify chart, with her debut SOUR topping the most-streamed albums list. Dua is in second with Future Nostalgia, while Justin is third with Justice. Closing the top five is Ed Sheeran‘s = (Equals) and Doja’s Planet Her.

Of all the artists previously mentioned, only Justin ranks among the world’s top-five most-streamed artists. The “Peaches” singer placed fifth on this year’s roundup — right after fellow Canadian Drake, who’s fourth. BTS has “Permission to Dance” after finishing 2021 in third place, while Taylor will ring in the new year knowing she’s the second most-streamed artist on the planet.

So, who’s Spotify’s top artist of 2021? Boasting over 9.1 billion streams, it’s Latin superstar Bad Bunny.

