Good 4 her: Olivia Rodrigo’s tour is officially sold out

Courtesy of Geffen Records

Those who wanted to wait before buying tickets to Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour tour are out of luck: it’s completely sold out.

“SOUR TOUR is sold out!!!,” Olivia announced over the weekend, adding, “been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!”

The Grammy nominee had some encouraging words for those who had a brutal time getting their hands on tickets, which went on sale Friday, saying, “there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!!”

She signed off by thanking her “incredible fans” for making her first tour a resounding success and celebrated, “ahhh here we goooo!!!.”

As previously reported, Olivia’s Sour tour begins April 2, 2022 with a performance in San Francisco, California. The 40-date North American leg of her trek includes the major cities across the U.S. and Canada — such as New York City, Las Vegas and Toronto — before concluding in Los Angeles on May 25, 2022.

Olivia will then head across the pond for a brief European leg, starting with a show on June 11 in Hamburg, Germany. The Sour tour concludes July 7, 2022 in London, England.

It is unknown at this time if more dates will be announced.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.