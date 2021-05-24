Good 4 her: Olivia Rodrigo lands second ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 number one with “good 4 u”

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest single, “good 4 u,” has debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It follows her smash hit “Drivers License” as her second number-one debut on the chart. That song reigned for eight weeks. Olivia performed both songs on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

Billboard reports “good 4 u” racked up 43.2 million U.S. streams and sold 12,000 downloads in the week ending May 20, according to MRC Data.

“Good 4 u” and “Drivers License” are both from Olivia’s recently released debut album, SOUR. That makes the album the first debut to score two Hot 100 number ones since Macklemore & Ryan Lewis‘ 2012 album The Heist produced the hits “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” in 2013.

SOUR is also the first debut album among female artists to produce two Hot 100 number ones since Lady Gaga’s 2008 The Fame did it with “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.”

SOUR, released May 21, will enter the Billboard 200 next week.

