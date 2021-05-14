Goo Goo Dolls to release ‘Rarities’ compilation next month

Warner Records

Over the past year, Goo Goo Dolls have released their first holiday album and an EP of stripped-down versions of fan favorites. Now they’re putting out a new compilation album called Rarities.

The album, due out June 25, features 20 songs that span the band’s career from 1995 to 2007, many of which have never been released digitally or physically. They include various b-sides, live songs, acoustic versions, international-only releases, non-album tracks and radio performances.

The first release from Rarities is a live cover of the INXS song “Don’t Change,” from the Australian band’s 1982 album Shabooh Shoobah.

You can pre-order Rarities now in a variety of formats, and there’s also a limited edition line of merch marking the new release.

Meanwhile, Goo Goo Dolls are still working on their 13th album.

Here’s the track listing for Rarities:

“Hit or Miss”

“Nothing Can Change You

“Long Way Down” (Chris Lord Alge Remix)

“Name” (Live Acoustic)

“Don’t Change” (Live)

“Girl Right Next to Me” (Live Acoustic)

“Another Second Time Around” (Live Acoustic)

“Iris” (Acoustic)

“Slide” (Acoustic)

“Naked” (Remix)

“Black Balloon” (Live)

“Naked” (Live)

“Black Balloon” (Live from Sessions@AOL)

“Broadway” (Live from Sessions@AOL)

“We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone)” (Acoustic)

“Better Days” (Acoustic)

“Let Love In” (Live)

“Listen” (Live)

“Feel The Silence” (Live)

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.