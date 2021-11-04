Goo Goo Dolls, Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men & more to perform at the LPGA’s Tournament of Champions

Maxine Evans

Fore! Some top musical acts have been lined up to perform at this year’s Tournament of Champions, the official start of the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

The Tournament, sponsored by Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. will feature three days’ worth of private concerts from Goo Goo Dolls, Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, LeAnn Rimes, the Gin Blossoms and country star Sara Evans.

The concerts begin Tuesday, January 18 with Sheryl and LeAnn, followed by Sara and Boyz II Men on January 20, and Jan 22 with Gin Blossoms and Goo Goo Dolls. You can buy tickets now.

The outdoor concerts take place at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando. LPGA Tour winners will compete for $1.2 million in prize money, and there will also be a pro-am with more than 50 celebrities, athletes and entertainers. The tournament will air January 21 on the Golf Channel and January 22 and 23 on the Golf Channel and NBC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.