Goo Goo Dolls set livestream concert, and the first-ever "Augmented Reality Movie Musical"

Courtesy Goo Goo Dolls/FanTracks

Goo Goo Dolls had to reschedule their tour for next summer, but to tide fans over, they’re prepping a livestream virtual concert with all the bells and whistles — plus a super-special Christmas extravaganza.

First up, there’s an October 24 event on the live-streaming platform FanTracks called Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls Virtual Rock Show. It will feature a fully live show with all the usual concert production, plus the ability for fans to access multi-camera views of the action. There will also be a virtual merch booth, as well as the opportunity to buy virtual meet & greets and VIP packages, just like an actual concert.

Members of the band’s fan club, Inner Machine, will be able to buy tickets starting today, October 15 at 10 a.m. ET; the general on-sale is Friday, October 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

The concert, which starts at 9 p.m. ET, will feature hits from across the Goo Goo Dolls catalog. But the band has something even more impressive lined up for December.

Described as the first-ever “Augmented Reality Movie Musical,” the production, called It’s Christmas All Over, will promote the band’s upcoming holiday album of the same name. It’s not clear exactly what this will entail, other than the band playing songs from the album, which is due on October 30.

It’s Christmas All Over features the Goo Goo Dolls’ takes on classics like “Let It Snow” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” lesser-known tunes like “Shake Hands with Santa Claus,” and a few originals, including the first single “This Is Christmas.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.