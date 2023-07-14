Goo Goo Dolls releasing 25th anniversary vinyl edition of ‘Dizzy Up the Girl’

Warner Records

On September 15, almost 25 years to the day after it was first released, Goo Goo Dolls will release a special vinyl version of Dizzy Up the Girl, the 1998 album that made them superstars.

The limited-run LP is pressed on metallic silver ice vinyl. When the original version came out on September 22, 1998, it spun off the hits “Slide,” “Broadway” and “Black Balloon.” It also included the band’s signature hit, “Iris,” which had actually been released months prior on the soundtrack of the film City of Angels.

Since then, 6 million copies of the album have been sold worldwide. “Iris” alone has been RIAA-certified for sales of 7 million copies and 1 billion Spotify streams. You can preorder the special edition now.

Goo Goo Dolls’ Big Night Out tour, which kicks off July 24, will feature performances of the hits from that album, plus “I Won’t Back Down,” the band’s new Tom Petty cover song recorded with their opening act, O.A.R. The Goos’ new single, “Run All Night,” will also be on the set list.

