Goo Goo Dolls launch NFT collection — one for each city they’re playing this summer

Courtesy Fanaply

Buying a t-shirt as a concert souvenir is so 2021 — wouldn’t you rather buy an NFT? Goo Goo Dolls are hoping the answer is yes.

In connection with their 2022 summer tour, the band is rolling out an NFT collection: There are 44 different designs, each commemorating a city they’ll be playing in. Each animated NFT is based on the cover design of their upcoming album Chaos in Bloom, but has the name of the city instead of the title — such as “Chaos in Portland” or “Chaos in Kansas City” — plus the venue.

There are 50 NFTs available per city, and they cost $25 each. You can check them out, or purchase one, at the website Fanaply.

The band’s tour kicks off Friday, July 15 and is scheduled to wrap up September 24 in the band’s hometown of Buffalo, NY. Chaos in Bloom arrives August 12.

