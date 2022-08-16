Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” hits one billion streams, tour extended into fall

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Goo Goo Dolls just released their new album, Chaos In Bloom, but one of their old songs has just hit a significant milestone.

The band’s biggest hit, 1998’s “Iris,” has just eclipsed one billion streams on Spotify. The track, which was recently certified for seven million copies sold, was featured in the movie City of Angels and on Goo Goo Dolls’ album Dizzy Up the Girl. It reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 but was a number-one hit on the publication’s Adult Top 40 airplay chart for a record 18 weeks.

Meanwhile, the band’s Chaos in Bloom tour has been extended into the fall. The new leg, which starts October 28, will find the band playing intimate theaters and performing new songs, hits and deep cuts. Those shows will wrap up November 20 in El Paso, TX. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. local time via googoodolls.com/tour.

