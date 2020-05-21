Gonna stream now! Sylvester Stallone is hosting a livestream of ‘Rocky’ on Facebook tonight for COVID charity

May 21, 2020

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

(NEW YORK) — For those of you who’ve wished they could watch Rocky with the Italian Stallion himself, wish no more: Sylvester Stallone is hosting an online watch party of his Oscar-winning film on Facebook this evening. 

At 7 p.m. Eastern time, you’ll be able to watch and chat along with Sly live on movie studio MGM’s Facebook page — all for a good cause. 

The event, part of Creative Artist Agency’s Screenings with the Stars series, will benefit communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only