Gonna stream now! Sylvester Stallone is hosting a livestream of ‘Rocky’ on Facebook tonight for COVID charity

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

(NEW YORK) — For those of you who’ve wished they could watch Rocky with the Italian Stallion himself, wish no more: Sylvester Stallone is hosting an online watch party of his Oscar-winning film on Facebook this evening.

At 7 p.m. Eastern time, you’ll be able to watch and chat along with Sly live on movie studio MGM’s Facebook page — all for a good cause.

The event, part of Creative Artist Agency’s Screenings with the Stars series, will benefit communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

