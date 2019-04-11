Going to Walt Disney World for Christmas? Start Planning Now!

Are you thinking of escaping the snow and cold this holiday season and spending Christmas with Mickey Mouse? Then it’s time to start planning!

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party went on sale this Monday and that always means that hotel reservations in the park are going to start getting grabbed up at a furious pace. If you have a favorite Disney World hotel, you are going to want to start thinking about making your own reservation soon! Luckily, Walt Disney World has a very forgiving cancellation policy, so if you aren’t 100% sure about your plans, you can still make them now and cancel if things don’t work out.

This year, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will include returning family favorites, including a special holiday-themed parade and fireworks display as well as the “A Frozen Holiday Wish” stage show. You’ll also be able to ride select attractions in the Magic Kingdom and even experience a magical snowfall on Main Street, USA (without the corresponding winter temperatures!)

This year, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will run for 23 days in November and December:

November: 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24

December: 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22

Tickets start at $99 if you buy your tickets ahead of time versus $109 day of. You can buy tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas party online or call the Disney Reservation Center at 407-939-1872 for tickets and more information.