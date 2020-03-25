Going On A Bear Hunt

March 25, 2020

Apparently this is a “corona” thing. 

This is to keep children entertained while they’re out of school and sticking close to home

because of the coronavirus: Placing teddy bears in street-facing windows so children

can hunt them out on walks and bicycle rides through their neighborhood.

The idea may be based on a book called, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury.

Is your neighborhood doing this?

Community members in the northwestern Oklahoma town of Alva are putting up teddy bears

in their windows, so families can drive around and participate in a fun, teddy bear scavenger

hunt while still following the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Going on a Bear Hunt: HERE

 

