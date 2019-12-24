‘God & Love on Route 80’ Kindness, Life, Purpose [Podcast]

Dr. Stephen G. Post is a professor of medicine, and a best selling author. His newest book: God and Love on Route 80: The Hidden Mystery of Human Connectedness. A Story of Faith, Love, and Destiny for Everyone on a Spiritual Journey is a marvelous insight into the synchronicities in our life, if we pay attention. In his teens Stephen became aware of the 'God wink'. His book shares 12 episode, and throughout it we recognize the strong message of kindness, of an enveloping love. And Stephen shares about research they have done that reveals that youth who feel a purpose in life, live better, live longer (in general) and feel more peace and joy.

www.stephengpost.com

www.UnlimitedLoveInstitute.org