‘God & Love on Route 80’ Kindness, Life, Purpose [Podcast]

December 24, 2019

Dr. Stephen G. Post is a professor of medicine, and a best selling author. His newest book: God and Love on Route 80: The Hidden Mystery of Human Connectedness. A Story of Faith, Love, and Destiny for Everyone on a Spiritual Journey is a marvelous insight into the synchronicities in our life, if we pay attention. In his teens Stephen became aware of the 'God wink'. His book shares 12 episode, and throughout it we recognize the strong message of kindness, of an enveloping love. And Stephen shares about research they have done that reveals that youth who feel a purpose in life, live better, live longer (in general) and feel more peace and joy.

www.stephengpost.com
www.UnlimitedLoveInstitute.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation.

