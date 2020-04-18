Goat Yoga ~ Goat Zoom

For less than a hundred bucks you can invite a goat or llama to your zoom meeting.

A farm in Silicon Valley is offering remote workers around the world a way to break up the monotony

of endless Zoom calls and video chats.

For less than $100, you can request a cameo appearance in your video chat from Sweet Farm’s

llamas, goats, and other farm animals.

The project, called Goat 2 Meeting after the popular conferencing software,

allows people to bring farm animals into their work happy hours and corporate conference calls,

Sweet Farm cofounder Anna Sweet told Business Insider.

As the coronavirus pandemic leads millions to comply with lockdown orders and make remote working a daily occurrence,

employers are turning to video calls on Zoom, Google Hangouts,

and other software to mimic face-to-face meetings and conversations.

Goat 2 Meeting is just one example of the innovative projects and offerings

that have popped up in recent weeks to bring people together virtually.