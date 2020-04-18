Credit: BigStockPhoto

Goat Yoga ~ Goat Zoom

April 18, 2020

For less than a hundred bucks you can invite a goat or llama to your zoom meeting.

A farm in Silicon Valley is offering remote workers around the world a way to break up the monotony

of endless Zoom calls and video chats.

For less than $100, you can request a cameo appearance in your video chat from Sweet Farm’s

llamas, goats, and other farm animals.

The project, called Goat 2 Meeting after the popular conferencing software,

allows people to bring farm animals into their work happy hours and corporate conference calls,

Sweet Farm cofounder Anna Sweet told Business Insider.

As the coronavirus pandemic leads millions to comply with lockdown orders and make remote working a daily occurrence,

employers are turning to video calls on Zoom, Google Hangouts,

and other software to mimic face-to-face meetings and conversations.

Goat 2 Meeting is just one example of the innovative projects and offerings

that have popped up in recent weeks to bring people together virtually.

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only