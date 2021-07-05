Goat Yoga at the Goatel

Luljo|BigStock

From the creators of goat yoga, a new goat-themed destination vacation has arrived.

The Goatel is now open in Alvin,

giving you a chance to rent the loft above a goat barn, goats included.

Aslo included: chickens, turkeys, geese, duck and plenty of friendly goats.

The loft sleeps up to four, is fully furnished,

and includes a small kitchen equipped ready for cooking & entertaining.

Your overnight stay also includes a “goat happy hour” which calls for mimosas and yoga.

It also allows you time with the goats & you can feed them.

For an additional fee, you can also do goat yoga, overlooking the water.

