Goat Yoga at the Goatel

From the creators of goat yoga, a new goat-themed destination vacation has arrived.
The Goatel is now open in Alvin,
giving you a chance to rent the loft above a goat barn, goats included.
Aslo included: chickens, turkeys, geese, duck and plenty of friendly goats.
The loft sleeps up to four, is fully furnished,
and includes a small kitchen equipped ready for cooking & entertaining.
Your overnight stay also includes a “goat happy hour” which calls for mimosas and yoga.
It also allows you time with the goats & you can feed them.
For an additional fee, you can also do goat yoga, overlooking the water.
